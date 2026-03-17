Palace to public: Stop fear-mongering over coup rumors

Castro also addressed concerns over rising fuel prices, saying the government is working to cushion the impact on consumers.

She said the Department of Energy remains in close coordination with oil companies to stabilize the situation.

“Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon dahil ang pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng Department of Energy sa pamumuno ni Secretary Sharon Garin ay nakakausap pa ang mga oil companies, ang namumuno sa mga oil companies, at wala tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon,” she said.

Castro added that Congress is currently working on measures that would grant the President the authority to adjust taxes on petroleum products.

“Ngayon ay binabalangkas at gagawing batas ang pagbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa Pangulo para mabawasan ang karagdagang buwis sa mga produktong krudo or fuel,” she said.