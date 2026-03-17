Palace to public: Stop fear-mongering over coup rumors

Malacañang on Tuesday cautioned the public against fear-mongering following social media posts alleging a supposed coup against the administration, stressing that the government remains in control of the situation.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said spreading unverified claims only heightens public anxiety.
“Ang pakiusap lamang natin sa ngayon dahil nasa sitwasyon tayong ganito, let us refrain from doing activities like fear mongering. Mas nakakadagdag ito ng takot sa ating mga kababayan samantalang ang Pangulo at ang gobyerno ay still under control, in control of the situation,” Castro said during a press briefing in Mandaue City, Cebu.
The Palace earlier debunked circulating claims about a coup d’état and reports of a heightened alert status in Malacañang.
Castro also addressed concerns over rising fuel prices, saying the government is working to cushion the impact on consumers.
She said the Department of Energy remains in close coordination with oil companies to stabilize the situation.
“Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon dahil ang pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng Department of Energy sa pamumuno ni Secretary Sharon Garin ay nakakausap pa ang mga oil companies, ang namumuno sa mga oil companies, at wala tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon,” she said.
Castro added that Congress is currently working on measures that would grant the President the authority to adjust taxes on petroleum products.
“Ngayon ay binabalangkas at gagawing batas ang pagbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa Pangulo para mabawasan ang karagdagang buwis sa mga produktong krudo or fuel,” she said.