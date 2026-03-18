Pag-IBIG hits record P160.41B member savings in 2025

“These are not just numbers, these are lives that we have helped uplift together,” Acosta said.

She also noted improvements in North Luzon’s loan performance, with the region now posting a 94.26 percent loans ratio, a significant turnaround from its previous standing as one of the lowest-performing areas.

The housing fair was opened alongside Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda, and Vice Gov. Dennis Padilla.

Aliling said the housing fair is part of efforts to bring affordable housing closer to Filipinos, with 42 developers offering more than 20,000 housing units across Central Luzon.

“These range from starter homes to affordable developments, reflecting continued collaboration between government and the private sector to deliver decent housing for Filipino workers,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The event also featured the first Pag-IBIG Fund Stakeholders Accomplishment Report, which recognizes top-performing employers, developers, and partners for their contributions to the agency’s growth.

Acosta thanked stakeholders and members, emphasizing the agency’s continued push to expand housing opportunities and financial access.