Rolling Dyip eye solo lead

Tip off time is at 5:15 p.m. before Meralco makes its debut against rebound-seeking Converge at 7:30 p.m.

Powered by tireless import, Ali Mubashar, Terrafirma ran over Titan Ultra a week ago before outlasting the FiberXers, 111-100, in overtime last Saturday.

“We’re a very hungry team,” Dyip first year coach Ronald Tubid said.

Mubashar epitomized that hunger with his inspired performance last game after dropping 50 points and grabbing 25 rebounds to shock the rejigged Converge for a share of the lead with Phoenix and NLEX

Sharing that desire to continue winning are Terrafirma’s local crew led by lights out shooter Jerrick Ahanmisi, who is averaging 20 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals and rookie big man Geo Chiu.

“Now we’re enjoying practice, we’re excited to practice, we’re doing good in practice, and that translates into our games,” explained Tubid.

“There’s no room for complacency in this team because of our hunger. So we’ll just do our job on practice then we’ll see it in the game. Everything starts in practice.”

The Bossing, on the other hand, are determined to bag a win this time after letting a possible opening day victory slip off their hands.

Blackwater wasted a 16-point lead and fell prey to the Road Warriors, 81-84, last Friday.

Meanwhile, Meralco gets an early litmus test to start its campaign.

The Bolts parade 7-footer import Marvin Jones and a roster upgrade on the arrival of Jason Brickman, Vic Magbuhos and trade acquisition Javee Mocon.

Brickman, who led the US National Collegiate Athletic Association in assists twice and played in Russia, Germany, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan, gives Meralco a natural playmaker to complement backcourt veterans Chris Banchero, Chris Newsome, Anjo Caram and Aaron Black.

Import Kylor Kelley, twin towers Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana and scorers Alec Stockton and Juan Gomez de Liano will try to get Converge back on the winning track and improve a 1-1 mark.