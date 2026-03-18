Marking a milestone

Business-wise, chef Kris began making his presence felt on 5 March 2021, when he opened his very own Masa Madre Bakehouse. He named it “masa madre,” which means “mother dough,” a levain used to help breads rise and which he always uses in making his breads. It started as an online test kitchen for chef Kris’ consultancies and for his family, friends and co-chefs to try. He sent over free breads to friends and co-chefs for them to try, and through their help with postings in their personal social media accounts, that led to features in magazines and newspapers, random people began to know about chef Kris’ wonderful breads. He also joined pop-ups to get more people to know about the breads that he had been making.

Things changed big time when someone decided to order freshly-baked breads from chef Kris on a weekly basis. The same person encouraged other friends to do the same, and since orders were already coming in big quantities, chef Kris decided to open the online bakeshop, where orders were placed and delivery arrangements were made.

Two years later, specifically in August 2023, he opened the Masa Madre café at Cocolight Building in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, so the bread-loving public could also enjoy his breads. He decided to open a café instead of a bakeshop so he could also serve other items, such as sandwiches and hot dishes. At the same time, the café served as a convenient pick-up place not only for the bakeshop’s signature breads but also for pre-ordered items that are not readily available off the counter, such as Focaccia Bread and Brioche Loaf.

His signature items, of course, remain to be his original creations, beginning with perfectly shaped and baked Croissants, Pain au Chocolat and Baguettes.

What sets Masa Madre apart is that chef Kris never rests on his laurels. Instead, he keeps creating new products using pastry dough as his base, and almost all of his efforts turn out positive results for him. These include Croloaf (a soft and fluffy loaf made with pastry dough so that it has croissant texture and is crunchy with its layers when toasted) and Crobites (bite-sized croissant cubes that come in different flavors, such as matcha and cinnamon). He has also included relatively new creations on the regular menu, including Pastel de Nata (Masa Madre’s take on Portuguese Egg Tarts but using its signature croissant dough for the crust) and Cheese Puff (classic Cheese Roll but with flaky croissant dough coated with sugar instead of the usual bread-type dough).