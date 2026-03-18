Liabilities

Dear Atty. Kathy,

I am a new HR Officer in our X Corporation, and one of my tasks is to be a moderator during administrative hearings. Our company received a complaint from a former employee for illegal dismissal and I was included as a respondent. I asked the employee why he included me, and his reason was I presided over the administrative hearing which is the basis of his complaint. Do I have any liability for illegal dismissal just because I presided over the administrative hearing of said employee?

Jett

□□□□□

Dear Jett,

The law treats a company or a corporation as having its own personality, separate from the individuals who make it up and from any other entity that it may be linked to. A corporation, being a legal entity, can act only through its directors, officers and employees. When directors, officers and employees take on obligations as such, those obligations belong to the corporation, not to them personally. There are cases, however, where they may also be held liable with the corporation, such as, when they act in bad faith in directing the corporate affairs.

In connection with this, in case of dismissals, officers of a company may only be held liable with the company if they acted in bad faith or with malice.