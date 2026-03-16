Illegal dismissal

In your narration, you admit to not remitting membership payments as a sales officer; but that you have plans to remit the payments after you receive your salary; and you were not given a chance to explain yourself.

Based solely on the above, it appears that your position is imbued with trust and confidence, since as a sales officer, you were responsible for receiving and remitting payments for memberships. Thus, subject to exempting and/or justifying circumstances, your non-remittance of payments for membership sales would merit the company’s loss of its trust and confidence in you, and may warrant your dismissal for cause.

It also appears, however, that while there may be just cause for the termination of your employment, you were denied procedural due process, since you were not given a chance to explain yourself and was only informed by the guard and the HR officer that you had been dismissed for loss of trust and confidence.

According to jurisprudence, procedural due process, consists of the twin requirements of notice and hearing. The employer must furnish the employee with two written notices before the termination of employment can be effected. The first notice apprises the employee of the particular acts or omissions for which his dismissal is sought; and the second notice informs the employee of the employer’s decision to dismiss him. The requirement of a hearing is satisfied as long as an employee is given the chance to present his /her case, even if no formal hearing actually took place.

Since it appears that you were not given the chance to explain yourself and present your case, you may be entitled to an award of nominal damages in the amount of P30,000.

Atty. Kathy Larios