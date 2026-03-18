Iran vows revenge after security chief’s slay

Iran will hold funerals Wednesday for Larijani and another powerful figure killed Tuesday by Israel, Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Larijani is the most prominent figure of the Islamic republic killed since Israel and the United States launched their attacks on Iran on 28 February, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and igniting a war in the Middle East.

“Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable,” Iranian army chief Amir Hatami said in a statement.

Besides sending missiles and drones into Israel and Gulf nations, Iran has sought to extract a heavy toll on the global economy, including by driving up the cost of oil by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for crude.