No relaxing for High Speed Hitters

The High Speed Hitters stake their three-game winning streak when they take on desperate Choco Mucho today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Opening serve is at 4 p.m. followed by the 6:30 p.m. main match between Capital1 and Cignal.

PLDT sits on top of the heap with a 6-1 win-loss record, enough to book a ticket to the qualifying round where the top four teams will battle for the first two Final Four berths.

Despite securing a favorable road into the semis, head coach Rald Ricafort warns his wards to keep their eyes on the big picture.

“Actually, we don’t feel that we’re nearing the end of the (preliminary round) because we’re facing tough opponents in our remaining games. We remind them not to look too far ahead and just take it one game at a time,” Ricafort said.

“Hopefully, we’ll get good results in our remaining tough games,” added the mentor, whose squad will finish the round against Nxled on Thursday.

PLDT swept Galeries Tower, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17, last Tuesday, with Savi Davison, Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron and Kim Kianna Dy leading the way.

The High Speed Hitters brace for a strong charge from the Flying Titans, who are trying to chase a spot in the top four and avoid a dangerous path of falling into the play-in round.

Choco Mucho is tied with Farm Fresh and Capital1 in sixth to eighth spot in the standings, parading identical 3-4 slates.

The trio of Kat Tolentino, Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina will have to do more for the Flying Titans to hurdle the solid-blocking PLDT and rebound from a sorry, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 9-15, marathon loss to the Foxies last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Super Spikers aim to reserve a seat in the qualifying round and occupy the solo second spot.

Cignal, coming off a straight sets win over cellar-dweller ZUS Coffee last week, is tied with Creamline holding a 5-2 card behind PLDT.

The Solar Spikers will try to get back in the win column after a four-set defeat to Akari a week ago.