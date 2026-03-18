Gwapa Run preaches women empowerment

With the premier IRONMAN 70.3 Davao drawing 1,000 triathletes, and the Sunrise Spring and IRONKIDS attracting a combined field of more than 600 participants, the turnout easily makes it a record event for the entire weekend.

But more than just a race, the Gwapa Run, sponsored by 2GO and presented by Sun Life, highlights the spirit of the modern Dabawenya — strong, confident and community-driven. It provides a welcoming space where women of all backgrounds, ages and fitness levels can take part in a shared experience that promotes health, positivity and empowerment.

This year’s edition, organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and the Government of Davao City, features three race categories — 5-km, 10-km and 21-km distances — ensuring that participants can choose a challenge that suits their level of fitness and experience. From beginners taking their first steps into running to seasoned athletes looking for a longer test of endurance, the event guarantees that every woman has a place on the starting line.

The wide range of race categories reinforces the event’s core thrust of inclusivity, making the Gwapa Run accessible to women across different age groups while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. It also reflects the organizers’ goal of building a supportive environment where women can celebrate personal milestones, whether completing their first race or chasing a new personal best.

Adding to the festive atmosphere is the scenic race route along the Davao City Coastal Road, one of the city’s newest and most dynamic sporting venues. The course not only offers runners a safe and enjoyable racing environment but also showcases Davao’s continuing growth as a destination for major sporting events.