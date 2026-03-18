Gwapa Run preaches women empowerment

The Gwapa Dabawenya Run is set to return as one of the most vibrant highlights of the racing weekend surrounding the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, serving not only as a lead-in event but as a powerful standalone celebration of women’s strength, confidence and community spirit.
With a record field of about 3,000 participants, the event, set on Friday, continues to grow as a major platform for women empowerment, inclusivity and active living. First launched in 2024 with more than 2,000 runners joining, the Gwapa Run was created to celebrate the unique charm, resilience and confidence of Dabawenyas while encouraging women to embrace fitness and wellness through running.
With the premier IRONMAN 70.3 Davao drawing 1,000 triathletes, and the Sunrise Spring and IRONKIDS attracting a combined field of more than 600 participants, the turnout easily makes it a record event for the entire weekend.
But more than just a race, the Gwapa Run, sponsored by 2GO and presented by Sun Life, highlights the spirit of the modern Dabawenya — strong, confident and community-driven. It provides a welcoming space where women of all backgrounds, ages and fitness levels can take part in a shared experience that promotes health, positivity and empowerment.
This year’s edition, organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and the Government of Davao City, features three race categories — 5-km, 10-km and 21-km distances — ensuring that participants can choose a challenge that suits their level of fitness and experience. From beginners taking their first steps into running to seasoned athletes looking for a longer test of endurance, the event guarantees that every woman has a place on the starting line.
The wide range of race categories reinforces the event’s core thrust of inclusivity, making the Gwapa Run accessible to women across different age groups while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. It also reflects the organizers’ goal of building a supportive environment where women can celebrate personal milestones, whether completing their first race or chasing a new personal best.
Adding to the festive atmosphere is the scenic race route along the Davao City Coastal Road, one of the city’s newest and most dynamic sporting venues. The course not only offers runners a safe and enjoyable racing environment but also showcases Davao’s continuing growth as a destination for major sporting events.
The Gwapa Run also forms part of a packed weekend of endurance sports, bringing athletes and spectators together in celebration of fitness and competition.
Young athletes will take center stage on Saturday for IRONKIDS Davao, which features an aquathlon competition consisting of a swim and run, along with a dedicated kids’ run that introduces children to the excitement of multisport racing.
Meanwhile, beginner and experienced triathletes alike will test their limits in the Sunrise Sprint triathlon. Designed for accessibility, the race features a 750-m swim, a 20-km bike, and a 5-km run, offering a shorter yet equally exciting challenge.
Both the Sunrise Sprint and the flagship IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will take place on Sunday, creating a thrilling climax to the racing weekend.