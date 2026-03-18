Gilas girls cherish Colombian conquest

He said they hope to build off from the win as they aim for more success in the next tournaments.

“I’ve been with the Gilas program for about a decade now. Seeing how we’ve grown and how we’ve competed at this level — it’s something we’ll cherish forever. Winning our first game outside of Asia against a top-caliber team means a lot back home,” said Aquino, whose wards delivered a strong finishing kick with a 74-59 victory over the Colombians on Thursday.

“This is probably the next step for us — to build more players into the program so we can continue competing and stay at this level.”

Facing taller and more skilled squads, Aquino said he is proud of how the girls stepped up despite not having veteran Jack Animam and promising guard Naomi Panganiban.

“Looking at the matchups — the height gaps and everything that happened — we were obviously physically outmatched by everyone. But again, I want to make it clear that this is not a lack of talent,” Aquino said.

“The girls proved that Filipinas can still play basketball, and we’re definitely up to this world-class level. They never gave up, and I’m just so proud of them.”

Some players stood out despite Gilas Women’s lackluster campaign.

Two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa proved she could compete against tough squads, averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.

Dela Rosa even dropped a double-double output of 25 points and 19 rebounds against the Colombians.