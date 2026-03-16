Gilas Women face Colombians

The Philippines has one more chance to score a victory in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament as it takes on Colombia on Tuesday at the Astroballe in Lyon, France.
Tip-off starts at 9 p.m. (Manila time) as Gilas Pilipinas Women hope to end its campaign with a bang after absorbing four straight losses.
The Philippines and Colombia are at the bottom of the standings with identical 0-4 win-loss records.
Gilas Women’s recent loss was a 74-105 defeat to South Korea last Sunday despite a 26-point eruption from Kacey dela Rosa.
For head coach Pat Aquino, they want to leave a lasting impact in their match against the Colombians.
“Of course, we’re just going to play our game. The plan is just to really expose how we play, how these girls can play at this kind of level and hopefully, we will win the game,” Aquino said.
For Dela Rosa, who leads Gilas Women with an average of 23.3 points, she wants to carry the momentum of her scoring frenzy against the South Americans.
“I’ll take the lessons that I learned and apply them for my next games and tournaments,” Dela Rosa said.
Apart from Dela Rosa, Janine Pontejos will be relied upon by Gilas Women averaging 12 points as well as Sumayah Sugapong, who averaged 11.3 points.
Jenifer Munoz will be the Colombian’s top scoring option entering the match with an average of eight points.