Gilas Women face Colombians

The Philippines and Colombia are at the bottom of the standings with identical 0-4 win-loss records.

Gilas Women’s recent loss was a 74-105 defeat to South Korea last Sunday despite a 26-point eruption from Kacey dela Rosa.

For head coach Pat Aquino, they want to leave a lasting impact in their match against the Colombians.

“Of course, we’re just going to play our game. The plan is just to really expose how we play, how these girls can play at this kind of level and hopefully, we will win the game,” Aquino said.

For Dela Rosa, who leads Gilas Women with an average of 23.3 points, she wants to carry the momentum of her scoring frenzy against the South Americans.