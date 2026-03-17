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Gilas Women close FIBA WC Qualifiers campaign with win vs Colombia

KACEY BRINGS THE HEAT. Kacey dela Rosa delivered a dominant 25-point, 18-rebound outing for the Gilas Women as they beat Colombia in their final match in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday.
KACEY BRINGS THE HEAT. Kacey dela Rosa delivered a dominant 25-point, 18-rebound outing for the Gilas Women as they beat Colombia in their final match in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of FIBA.
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Gilas Women simply could not let their maiden FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament experience end without a win after beating Colombia, 74-59 at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday.

The Philippines ended their campaign with a 1-4 win-loss record after facing four straight losses at the hands of France, Germany Nigeria and South Korea prior to their win.

KACEY BRINGS THE HEAT. Kacey dela Rosa delivered a dominant 25-point, 18-rebound outing for the Gilas Women as they beat Colombia in their final match in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday.
Koreans shut down Gilas Women
KACEY BRINGS THE HEAT. Kacey dela Rosa delivered a dominant 25-point, 18-rebound outing for the Gilas Women as they beat Colombia in their final match in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday.
Gilas Women fall to Germany in World Cup qualifiers

Two-time UAAP MVP Kacey dela Rosa dropped a double-double game of 25 points and 18 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas Women capped their campaign on a high note with a 1-4 win-loss record.

A jumper from Sumayah Sugapong with 9:25 in the third quarter sparked an 18-4 run that turned a 33-40 deficit into a 51-44 advantage and never looked back.

Jenifer Munoz led the Colombians with 14 points.

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