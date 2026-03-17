Gilas Women close FIBA WC Qualifiers campaign with win vs Colombia

Gilas Women simply could not let their maiden FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament experience end without a win after beating Colombia, 74-59 at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Tuesday.
The Philippines ended their campaign with a 1-4 win-loss record after facing four straight losses at the hands of France, Germany Nigeria and South Korea prior to their win.
Two-time UAAP MVP Kacey dela Rosa dropped a double-double game of 25 points and 18 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas Women capped their campaign on a high note with a 1-4 win-loss record.
A jumper from Sumayah Sugapong with 9:25 in the third quarter sparked an 18-4 run that turned a 33-40 deficit into a 51-44 advantage and never looked back.
Jenifer Munoz led the Colombians with 14 points.