Donny Pangilinan did the unthinkable with his fuel station franchise

While most, if not all, gas stations have raised fuel prices, Kapamilya star Donny Pangilinan went the other way with his fuel station franchise — catching netizens off guard.
The move was revealed by his father, Anthony Pangilinan, who shared the story behind the decision.
"Our partner (yes, my son!) suggested a move that didn't make sense 'numbers wise' but was 100% in sync with our mission: support those who need it most in the community," the elder Pangilinan wrote on Facebook.
“We cut P3.00 per liter from our regular prices for diesel products in our station in South Forbes. Will keep it running for as long as we are able," he added, urging everyone to "Let's all do what we can, while we can, for as long as we are able."
The gesture quickly drew praise online, with many pointing to the actor’s quiet but tangible response to rising fuel costs.
"While everything I see online is about the oil price hike, here comes Donny Pangilinan making my day by doing the exact opposite. That’s why I love you so, so much!" one fan said.
"Donny is truly smart and compassionate," one supporter noted, adding, "Tahimik lang siya, (he's just quiet) but his actions show how much he cares, especially in times of need. His parents raised him well. Sana those in positions to lead show the same kind of heart."
"Thank you so much bebe Donny. All these crazy news about fuel prices, I actually thought about you and you did not disappoint. I even had this wishful thinking that people will line up and your sales will be doubled and more! God bless your beautiful heart!" another fan said.