Donny Pangilinan did the unthinkable with his fuel station franchise

While most, if not all, gas stations have raised fuel prices, Kapamilya star Donny Pangilinan went the other way with his fuel station franchise — catching netizens off guard.

The move was revealed by his father, Anthony Pangilinan, who shared the story behind the decision.

"Our partner (yes, my son!) suggested a move that didn't make sense 'numbers wise' but was 100% in sync with our mission: support those who need it most in the community," the elder Pangilinan wrote on Facebook.