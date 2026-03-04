Built to last: Donny Pangilinan on legacy, time and looking forward

For Donny Pangilinan, time is never just time.

It is memory, presence and inheritance. And more than anything, it is responsibility — the quiet understanding that what we build today must be strong enough to carry tomorrow, he said.

“Every second spent is a second spent with someone you love, or a second spent doing something you love, or a second spent learning something,” he added.

That perspective was shaped early — not in boardrooms or on set, but at home.

Growing up, Donny watched his father, Anthony Pangilinan, balance an intensely busy career with an equally intentional presence at home. As a child, he didn’t fully grasp the sacrifice behind it. He only knew that after long days at work, his dad would still show up.

“We would have water balloon fight wars,” Donny recalled. “With my friends against him. And this would be after work — during his busiest time.”

Back then, it felt normal. Now, it’s a memory that feels extraordinary.

“The biggest thing I learned and appreciate,” he said, “is the fact that when he’s with you, he’s with you. He always makes you feel that you’re heard and you’re special.”

That lesson — presence over performance — became his blueprint.

“You’re never too busy for the ones you love,” he added.

It is a principle that quietly guides how he moves through life and career. In an industry that rewards speed and visibility, Donny talks instead about punctuality, valuing other people’s time, and being fully there in conversations. “Money can never buy time,” he said. “It’s something you should cherish. Live in the moment. Be there with people. Have genuine conversations. You never know when you’ll have that conversation again.”

The forward-looking mindset he champions is not about rushing ahead. It is about building well — so what comes next has something solid to stand on.

For Donny, legacy isn’t about grand declarations. It’s about what survives: values, memories and habits of presence. It’s about making sure that when you are with someone, you are truly there.

“Live in the moment and be there, be there with people, have genuine conversations,” he said.

In many ways, Donny is still that young man just starting out — eager, grateful, quietly determined. But now he stands in a different place: aware that one day, he too, will be the example someone else looks back on.

And when that moment comes, he hopes what they remember is simple — that he showed up, that he valued time, and that he built something meant to endure. Because in Pangilinan’s world, the future isn’t something you chase. It’s something you prepare for — one intentional second at a time.