Quiet generosity of ordinary people

Last week, my team and I held a dialogue with tricycle drivers from Barangay Pamplona Uno and CAA. We gathered under a modest waiting shed where dozens of drivers came after a long morning on the road. There, I had a chance to speak heart to heart with men whose only source of income is from driving motorcycles that rely on gasoline.

A sudden rise in fuel prices is not just an inconvenience for them, it is a direct hit into the day’s earnings that feed their families. Yet what I heard that afternoon surprised me.

Many of the drivers said they had no plans to immediately increase their fares. They worried about their passengers: market vendors, students, workers who were already struggling with the rising prices of food and basic goods.

One of them, Mang Jun, shared something that stayed with me. “Magdadagdag na lang po ako ng oras sa pasada,” he said. “Magpapagod na lang po ako kaysa magtaas agad ng pamasahe.”

(I will just work more hours. I’ll tire myself out rather than suddenly raise the fare.)

He would rather work longer to recover the cost of gasoline than pass the burden to the commuters. At that moment, I was reminded that generosity often lives quietly among those who have the least.

We do not always see it in boardrooms and high offices. But we see it in the streets, in people who choose compassion even when life is already hard.

Another story that afternoon warmed my heart. A small sari-sari store owner near the tricycle terminal, Aling Tessie, had started giving free drinking water to the drivers waiting for passengers. On especially hot afternoons, she would bring out a small cooler with ice. “Kaunting tulong lang,” she said with a smile. (Just a little something to help.)

It may seem like a small gesture, but to the men spending hours under the sun, it is a reminder that someone cares.

Moved by their stories, our team decided to offer a small gesture of support as well. We distributed five liters of free gasoline to more than 80 tricycle drivers that day. It was not much, but it was given with the hope that generosity, no matter how modest, can ripple outward.