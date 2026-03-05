Gov’t offices ordered to set aircon at 24°C minimum

Government offices have been ordered to tighten energy conservation measures, including setting air-conditioning thermostats to no lower than 24 degrees Celsius, as authorities seek to ensure sufficient electricity supply during the hot dry season.

The directive came from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC), chaired by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for agencies to conserve energy amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The committee reminded all government offices to strictly comply with the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

“To mitigate the impacts of ongoing international developments and to ensure ample electricity supply during the hot dry season, the mandatory implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures to achieve at least 10 percent savings, as well as strict compliance with the GEMP Guidelines and relevant IAEECC resolutions, is hereby enjoined,” the committee said in an advisory.

Among the measures is setting air-conditioning unit thermostats at no lower than 24°C and keeping doors of air-conditioned spaces closed.

Power distributor Meralco said the ideal room temperature is about 24°C to 25°C, noting that lowering the thermostat further does not cool a room faster.

“Setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when turning your unit on will not help cool your room any faster,” the company said.

Meralco’s laboratory tests also showed that a 1.0-horsepower window-type air conditioner running for eight hours at night can save about P1,900 per month when the thermostat is set at 25°C compared with 18°C.

The advisory also instructs agencies to activate sleep settings on office equipment, turn off lights and computers during lunch breaks unless there is a “No Noon Break” policy, and shut down unused equipment after office hours.

Offices are encouraged to upgrade lighting systems to LED, replace air-conditioning units with inverter technology, and use appliances with higher energy efficiency ratings. They may also utilize renewable energy sources such as solar photovoltaic systems where feasible.

Flexible work arrangements, including work-from-home setups or eight straight working hours, may also be adopted when practical and in accordance with existing rules.

Malacañang earlier said the President may consider proposals for a four-day workweek as part of broader efforts to reduce energy use.

Government agencies are also required to designate Energy Efficiency and Conservation professionals and submit monthly electricity and fuel consumption reports, along with an inventory of energy-consuming equipment such as lighting, air-conditioning units, office devices, and vehicles.

Each agency must also prepare its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan (EECP) or Local Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan (LEECP).

Garin said the Department of Energy will monitor compliance, with the DOE Energy Audit Team conducting random spot checks and issuing energy ratings.