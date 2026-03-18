DHSUD, NBI team up to fight real estate scams

“It’s a big deal that we have the NBI with us in providing protection to our property buyers. This will allow us to further strengthen the campaign against scammers,” Aliling said in Filipino. He added that the collaboration aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure citizens’ housing rights are protected.

Aliling noted that NBI expertise in investigation and law enforcement will bolster DHSUD’s ongoing measures to curb real estate fraud. “We need to work together to safeguard the rights of real property buyers, ensuring that the government remains proactive in curbing fraudulent activities and in advancing safe, secure, and legitimate housing for every Filipino,” he said.

Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and other DHSUD officials joined the meeting, highlighting the government’s commitment to interagency cooperation and a whole-of-government approach in combating scams.