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Carmit Bachar says she was left out of Pussycat Dolls reunion

OG member of The Pussycat Dolls Carmit Bachar reveals shes not invited for reunion
OG member of The Pussycat Dolls Carmit Bachar reveals shes not invited for reunion Carmit Bachar FB
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Former Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bachar said she was not included in discussions surrounding the group’s reported reunion, revealing she learned about the plans at the same time as the public.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bachar said she was not contacted prior to the announcement.

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“I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public,” she said.

She added that she would have preferred direct communication from those involved.

“I would’ve appreciated direct communication.”

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Despite this, Bachar said she remains proud of her time with the group and her contributions to its legacy.

The development comes as renewed interest grows over the Pussycat Dolls’ comeback, signaling a new chapter for the group while raising questions about the involvement of former members.

Pussycat Dolls
Carmit Bachar

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