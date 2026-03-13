Pussycat Dolls trio reunites with new single, global tour

Two decades after dominating the global pop scene, The Pussycat Dolls are returning to the spotlight with new music and an international tour celebrating the group’s legacy.
Original members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have reunited as a trio and released a new single titled “Club Song,” which dropped 12 March.
The track marks the group’s first new music in several years and signals the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic pop act.
The trio will also embark on the PCD Forever Tour, a global concert series marking the group’s 20th anniversary. The tour is set to open 5 June in Palm Desert, California, before heading to major cities across the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.
Scherzinger said the reunion came together naturally after years of separate projects.
“The timing of everything was just perfect,” she said in an interview with BBC.
Reflecting on how the reunion materialized, she added: “After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Where is everybody?’ But for us, it aligned. People are in different places in their lives, some of the other people have different commitments and priorities, but this worked out for us.”
Roberts said the idea began when Scherzinger reached out to reconnect with the group’s members.
“We had some conversations, and we were just like, ‘We’re on the same page, we’re excited about embracing where we’re at now as women and celebrating that.’ I’m just really excited to get back on stage and swing these hips around in some latex, hun!” Roberts said.
The group is also preparing a reissue of its debut album “PCD,” which will be released on vinyl and digital platforms and will include new and previously unreleased material.
Their second album “Doll Domination” will also receive a special vinyl edition.
The Pussycat Dolls rose to global fame in the mid-2000s with hits such as “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons.” The group disbanded in 2010 but remained influential in pop and dance music.
With the trio now back on stage, the Dolls are once again poised to reconnect with longtime fans and introduce their music to a new generation.