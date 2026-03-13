Pussycat Dolls trio reunites with new single, global tour

Reflecting on how the reunion materialized, she added: “After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Where is everybody?’ But for us, it aligned. People are in different places in their lives, some of the other people have different commitments and priorities, but this worked out for us.”

Roberts said the idea began when Scherzinger reached out to reconnect with the group’s members.

“We had some conversations, and we were just like, ‘We’re on the same page, we’re excited about embracing where we’re at now as women and celebrating that.’ I’m just really excited to get back on stage and swing these hips around in some latex, hun!” Roberts said.

The group is also preparing a reissue of its debut album “PCD,” which will be released on vinyl and digital platforms and will include new and previously unreleased material.

Their second album “Doll Domination” will also receive a special vinyl edition.

The Pussycat Dolls rose to global fame in the mid-2000s with hits such as “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons.” The group disbanded in 2010 but remained influential in pop and dance music.

With the trio now back on stage, the Dolls are once again poised to reconnect with longtime fans and introduce their music to a new generation.