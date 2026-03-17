Two drug suspects nabbed in Parañaque buy-bust

Upon the arrest of alias Melchor, police officers recovered one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, which was the subject of the sale. Further search yielded ten additional plastic sachets of the same substance, P500 buy-bust money, and an identification card holder.

A search of the second suspect, alias Lance, resulted in the seizure of another one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately 5 grams of suspected shabu and a cellular phone.

The total estimated weight of the confiscated illegal drugs is 15 grams, with a standard drug price of P102,000.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility.

Criminal complaints for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office. NEIL ALCOBER