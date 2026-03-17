TNVS drivers push fare hike, slam low-fare model

“The marketing strategy and super low fare of inDrive is not sustainable, and unfair for drivers. If they have a promo for passengers, drivers should not be compromised. If they want to expand market reach, it should not be at the expense of drivers. This should be seriously scrutinized by government regulators,” said driver Michael San Diego during a press conference.

He said current fares no longer reflect operating realities, particularly with fuel prices rising sharply.

“As operating costs, especially fuel, rise, many argue that cheap rides for passengers could mean that drivers themselves are bearing the brunt of the true cost of the service. In this situation, the issue is no longer just about price, but about the driver’s livelihood and the fate of the entire TNVS industry. When a platform sets extremely low fares as the standard, it can drag down prices across the entire sector and put the industry in a dangerous ‘race to the bottom’ scenario,” he said.

San Diego added that some drivers have already stopped operating, while others have shifted to competing platforms.

The appeal comes as the LTFRB approved a fare increase for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) on Tuesday to help offset rising fuel costs.

The board allowed a P20 increase in base fares, raising sedan rates from P45 to P65, Asian utility vehicle and SUV rates from P55 to P75, hatchback rates from P35 to P55, and premium vehicles from P145 to P165.

Despite driver concerns, inDrive reported a 31 percent increase in revenue to $601.6 million in 2025.

The company operates in the Philippines under provisional accreditation from the LTFRB and has adjusted its model to comply with local regulations.

With more than 13,000 drivers, inDrive is present in Metro Manila and key cities including Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan.

The company has yet to issue an official statement, pending approval from its foreign management.