Grab, MOVE IT roll out driver support as fuel prices surge

“Fair earnings are what keep drivers on the road. This is also critical at a time when more Filipino families may look to shared mobility to help manage the impact of the ongoing oil price shock on driving privately owned vehicles,” he added.

Under the fuel relief efforts, drivers can access discounts of up to P4 per liter at partner stations, including Seaoil, Caltex, and Blu Energy.

Grab Finance will also roll out a fuel rebate program using Shell Fuel Cards for nearly 20,000 eligible drivers and riders starting 16 March until the end of the month.

Qualified users will receive a P3 per-liter rebate credited as cashback.