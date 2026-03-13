Grab, MOVE IT roll out driver support as fuel prices surge

Ride-hailing platforms Grab and MOVE IT have launched a support program for drivers and riders amid sharp increases in fuel prices to help protect earnings and maintain service availability nationwide.
“Our immediate priority is to help ensure that our drivers continue to earn viably and fairly for their families, while preserving service reliability for passengers and the sustainability of the platform as we collectively navigate volatility in the global fuel market,” Grab Philippines Managing Director Ronald Rodan said on Friday.
“Fair earnings are what keep drivers on the road. This is also critical at a time when more Filipino families may look to shared mobility to help manage the impact of the ongoing oil price shock on driving privately owned vehicles,” he added.
Under the fuel relief efforts, drivers can access discounts of up to P4 per liter at partner stations, including Seaoil, Caltex, and Blu Energy.
Grab Finance will also roll out a fuel rebate program using Shell Fuel Cards for nearly 20,000 eligible drivers and riders starting 16 March until the end of the month.
Qualified users will receive a P3 per-liter rebate credited as cashback.
To support earnings, GrabCar drivers will receive commission rebates and per-trip cashback incentives under a revised incentive model.
GrabFood delivery riders using motorcycles will also receive a P3 spot bonus per completed delivery nationwide.
Meanwhile, MOVE IT will launch “Power Pasada,” which will provide fuel allowances through monthly top-ups for active riders as well as peak-hour incentives.
The companies said they are also coordinating with transport regulators on support measures for drivers affected by rising fuel costs.
“We thank the DOTr and DSWD for recognizing TNVS professionals as equal partners in keeping the country’s transport ecosystem alive,” said United Transportation Coalition Philippines President Lisza Buscaino-Redulla.
“We will continue to work with platforms such as Grab to help ensure that support programs remain responsive and appropriately calibrated to movements in the market.”