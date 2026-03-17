Drivers get relief as oil prices bite

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the LTFRB and the DOTr for heeding our long-standing call for a fair and just adjustment of the base fare,” said Walter Lugay, spokesperson of TNVS Community Philippines.

“This decision is a vital recognition of the challenges faced by ordinary drivers and operators in today’s volatile economic climate.”

Lugay also credited Grab for amplifying drivers’ concerns. “This fare adjustment is more than a price increase; it is a lifeline to retain drivers and prevent departures due to unsustainable costs.”

The new fares set sedans at P65 from P45, AUVs at P75(from P55, hatchbacks at P55 from P35, and premium TNVS at P165 from P145, with no change to per-kilometer or per-minute charges.

“By easing these financial burdens, we can keep our vehicles safe and roadworthy for passengers,” Lugay added.

Meanwhile, the United Transportation Coalition Philippines, Inc. (UTCP) welcomed the move as recognition of drivers’ struggles.

“It means a great deal that the government heard our appeals for fair fare adjustments, especially amid mega oil price hikes weighing heavily on drivers’ livelihoods,” said UTCP president Lisza Buscaino-Redulla.

She added that the coalition will continue monitoring market conditions and engaging government agencies to ensure measures reflect real challenges on the road.

The LTFRB said the fare adjustments seek to balance commuter welfare with the sustainability of transport services amid rising fuel and operating costs.