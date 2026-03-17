Third complainants skip reply, call VP Sara's submission ‘non-answer’

“Despite the gravity of the accusations against her and the unmistakable public character of the funds she is charged of misappropriating, respondent ultimately said nothing to defend herself,” it noted.

They argued that the Vice President’s filing effectively left the allegations “unrebutted,” as it did not tackle the charges point by point but instead raised procedural and jurisdictional arguments.

Duterte’s legal team earlier submitted the answer ad cautelam in response to two impeachment complaints, including the third complaint filed by civil society and religious groups.

Under House rules, respondents in impeachment proceedings are required to submit a verified answer within a prescribed period or risk waiving their right to do so.

Despite the complainants’ move to waive their reply, proceedings are expected to continue, with the committee determining whether the cases will advance further in the impeachment process.

The Vice President is currently facing impeachment complaints on her alleged misuse of confidential funds, alleged bribery, and other high crimes.