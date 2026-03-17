Sumitomo Corp. doubles down on MRT-3 safety

Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 maintenance provider Sumitomo Corporation issued a statement assuring the safety of the railway amid concerns from its employees and netizens online.

“Regarding the recent news articles relating to the safety concerns on MRT-3, we, Sumitomo Corporation, as the maintenance provider for the MRT-3 railway system, hereby assure the safety and reliability of MRT-3 for all passengers based on our contract with Department of Transportation,” the company said in its statement addressed to DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez.