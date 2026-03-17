Sumitomo Corp. doubles down on MRT-3 safety

Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 maintenance provider Sumitomo Corporation issued a statement assuring the safety of the railway amid concerns from its employees and netizens online.
“Regarding the recent news articles relating to the safety concerns on MRT-3, we, Sumitomo Corporation, as the maintenance provider for the MRT-3 railway system, hereby assure the safety and reliability of MRT-3 for all passengers based on our contract with Department of Transportation,” the company said in its statement addressed to DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez.
Sumitomo maintained that it conducts “comprehensive maintenance” over a 24-hour period to trains used in the MRT-3 in an effort to sustain commuter comfortability to over 350,000 daily passengers.
“Passenger safety is always our top priority, and we continue to work in close coordination with the Department of Transportation to deliver the highest standards of maintenance for the MRT-3 system,” it explained.
The railway has caught flak in recent weeks after a video interview from its personnel, criticizing management, was released by Kamanggagawa Partylist Rep. Eli San Fernando on social media.
Employees highlighted the lack of training for the use of the new Dalian train sets, unfair working hours, and unsafe use of four-car trains.
Earlier this March, a netizen on social media posted an image of what was later found out to be cockroaches along the handrails inside of the train.
In response, MRT-3 management conducted pest control and trainings with its personnel to ensure safety measures are properly met within the operation of the railway.