DOTr defends MRT-3 train safety after workers raise concerns

“The main priority of the DOTr is commuter safety.”

The agency’s statement came after a video posted March 13 on the social media profile of Kamanggagawa Partylist Rep. Eli San Fernando showed MRT-3 North Avenue Station staff saying the system was only compatible with three-car trains.

Engr. Luis Saman Jr., chairperson of the Membership Committee for MRT-3, also said the newly acquired Dalian trains were not ready for public use.

“When it comes to the Dalian trains, it can’t be used for revenue operation because, first of all, the training for it is not yet complete and we have yet to test it for eight weeks in training that’s why the certificate provided to us was only for train drive,” Saman explained.

The video further showed a track driver claiming staff were working nine-hour shifts without breaks, longer than other train operators. Another employee alleged threats linked to a signature campaign by the MRT-3 Employees Association to replace MRT-3 Chief Michael Capati.

The DOTr said all systems were internationally certified and employee schedules complied with Civil Service Commission guidelines. The department also called the video a “political” move, noting that other issues affecting commuters deserved attention.

San Fernando denied the claim, saying the video reflected the views of workers with decades of MRT-3 experience.

“Don’t fool the public. Face the truth and stop GM Capati from what he is doing to workers of the MRT,” his post said.