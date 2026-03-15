DoTr defends MRT-3 chief amid safety row

Engr. Luis Saman Jr., training section chairperson of the DOTC-MRT3A Employees Association, said the signaling system was not yet configured for four-car operations and that newly acquired Dalian trains were not ready for revenue service.

“General Capati allows the operation of six four-car trains during weekdays. The signaling system was not built for four-car trains,” Saman said in English and Filipino.

“Even the Dalian train is not yet allowed for revenue operation because there’s no complete training yet and it has not been tested for eight weeks,” he added.

Another train pilot in the video complained about working nine-hour shifts without a mid-break, unlike operators in other rail lines who reportedl y work eight-hour shifts.

Tested

Gary Kenneth Alpapara, president of the MRT-3 Employees Association, said the group has launched a signature campaign calling for Capati’s removal. He also alleged that employees who signed the petition were being pressured to retract their signatures.

The DoTr and MRT-3 management strongly denied the allegations, saying commuter safety remains the rail line’s top priority.

“All MRT-3 train sets undergo thorough technical evaluation, and the DoTr together with maintenance provider Sumitomo Corporation will never allow the safety of daily commuters to be compromised,” the department said.

According to the DoTr, the MRT-3 signaling system is capable of supporting four-car trains from North Avenue to Taft Avenue. The system passed an inspection by international rail consultant SYSTRA, which confirmed the safety of operating four-car train sets.