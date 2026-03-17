PRO MIMAROPA chief orders heightened vigilance to secure fuel supply

Authorities stressed that the measures are precautionary, noting that there is no reported disruption in fuel supply in the region. Law enforcement agencies continue to work closely with government partners to safeguard legitimate fuel distribution.

Badua also instructed police units to heighten security around fuel infrastructure and intensify intelligence monitoring against petroleum smuggling and illegal fuel transport.

“Our mission is preventive. We must anticipate potential challenges before they escalate into public safety concerns. Leadership must be visible, coordination must be strong, and police presence must be felt throughout the region,” Badua said.