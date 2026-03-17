PRO MIMAROPA chief orders heightened vigilance to secure fuel supply

Police units across the MIMAROPA region have been ordered to strengthen monitoring, coordination and preventive security measures to ensure fuel supply stability and maintain public order amid global developments affecting oil prices.
PRO MIMAROPA Regional Director PBGen. Jovencio S. Badua Jr. directed all provincial and city police offices to intensify coordination with the Department of Energy and the Department of Trade and Industry to monitor fuel distribution facilities and prevent illegal activities such as hoarding, illegal dispensing and overpricing.
Authorities stressed that the measures are precautionary, noting that there is no reported disruption in fuel supply in the region. Law enforcement agencies continue to work closely with government partners to safeguard legitimate fuel distribution.
Badua also instructed police units to heighten security around fuel infrastructure and intensify intelligence monitoring against petroleum smuggling and illegal fuel transport.
“Our mission is preventive. We must anticipate potential challenges before they escalate into public safety concerns. Leadership must be visible, coordination must be strong, and police presence must be felt throughout the region,” Badua said.