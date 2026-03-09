PRO1 shifts to fuel-saving patrols as global oil prices rise

Reyes said the measures include limiting unnecessary vehicle use and adopting more economical patrol methods.

“Mas paiigtingin namin ang paggamit ng mga motorsiklo sa patrol dahil mas matipid ito sa gasolina. Sa mga lugar na may available na bisikleta, magpapatupad din kami ng bike patrol at foot patrol upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang presensya ng pulisya sa komunidad,” Reyes said.

The regional police command is also coordinating with other government agencies to monitor gasoline stations in the Ilocos Region to ensure fuel prices remain within legal limits and that supplies are not manipulated.

Authorities will also watch for possible hoarding and other illegal activities that may exploit the current situation in the oil market, Reyes added.

Despite the operational adjustments, Reyes assured the public that police visibility and law enforcement activities will continue.