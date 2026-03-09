PRO1 shifts to fuel-saving patrols as global oil prices rise

With global oil prices climbing amid tensions in the Middle East, the Philippine National Police in the Ilocos Region (PRO1) is adjusting its operations by focusing on energy conservation while maintaining patrol visibility in communities.
In an interview, Police Brigadier General Dindo Reyes, regional director of the Philippine National Police’s Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1), said units across the region have been directed to reduce fuel consumption without compromising law enforcement duties.
Reyes said the measures include limiting unnecessary vehicle use and adopting more economical patrol methods.
“Mas paiigtingin namin ang paggamit ng mga motorsiklo sa patrol dahil mas matipid ito sa gasolina. Sa mga lugar na may available na bisikleta, magpapatupad din kami ng bike patrol at foot patrol upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang presensya ng pulisya sa komunidad,” Reyes said.
The regional police command is also coordinating with other government agencies to monitor gasoline stations in the Ilocos Region to ensure fuel prices remain within legal limits and that supplies are not manipulated.
Authorities will also watch for possible hoarding and other illegal activities that may exploit the current situation in the oil market, Reyes added.
Despite the operational adjustments, Reyes assured the public that police visibility and law enforcement activities will continue.
“Hindi maaapektuhan ang ating patrol operations. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbabantay ng kapulisan sa ating mga komunidad. Ang babawasan lamang namin ay ang ilang hindi gaanong kinakailangang lakad at aktibidad upang makatipid sa enerhiya,” he said.
In a separate interview, Police Colonel Jeomar Labiano of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) said the provincial command will also maximize technology to support patrol operations.
“Palalakasin din namin ang paggamit ng drone patrol upang mas mabilis na mamonitor ang ilang lugar nang hindi agad kinakailangang magdeploy ng maraming sasakyan. Malaking tulong ito para mapanatili ang seguridad habang nagtitipid sa gasolina,” Labiano said.
Reyes also urged the public to help conserve energy, noting that simple measures such as planning trips carefully and avoiding unnecessary travel can help reduce the impact of rising fuel prices.
While the regional police office moves to conserve fuel, Reyes said maintaining peace and order across the Ilocos Region remains the priority even as global developments affect local resources.