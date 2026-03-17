Olivarez sinks PCU-D, bags semis berth

That enabled the Sea Lions to join still undefeated Centro Escolar University (CEU) (9-0) in the Final Four apart from avenging their 83-77 loss to the Dolphins last week.

For their superior records, both CEU and Olivarez will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four while PCU-D and Lyceum of he the Philippines-Batangas will be relegated to the quarters against the top two finishers in the other bracket — for fifth to ninth placers after the first phase of the elims.

Renon was ably supported by Jhon Patrick Panelo (16) and three others who tallied six points or more.

In other matches, Immaculada Concepcion College boosted its quarters bid by stunning two-time champion Diliman College, 81-78, while University of Batangas nailed its third win with an 84-79 win over Manila Central College.