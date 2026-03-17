Lawmaker: VP Sara’s impeachment answer dodges allegations

“The Filipino people deserve the truth. What we see in the Verified Answer is not a direct response to the allegations, but an attempt to avoid a full discussion of the evidence,” Chua said.

The Manila solon criticized the answer for focusing on technical arguments aimed at early dismissal of the case, rather than addressing the substance of the charges.

"An Answer should meet the allegations head-on. It should not be used to shut down the process before the evidence is even heard," he added.

Chua noted that recent developments, including potential witnesses and documentary materials, make it even more crucial for the impeachment process to proceed.