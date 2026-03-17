inDrive fortifies plans to back drivers amid trying times

Transport Network Company (TNC), inDrive maintains that it will continue to strengthen its initiatives that support its partner drivers following the requests of their drivers to increase fare and reexamine its lowest fare model.
“inDrive respects the concerns raised by some drivers regarding fares on the platform. We recognize that maintaining sustainable earnings is an important matter for drivers, especially at a time when many are facing rising fuel and operational costs,” the company’s statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.
The response came after drivers criticized the platform’s “super low fare” strategy, saying it is unsustainable and shifts the burden of promotional pricing onto drivers. They also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to scrutinize the company’s pricing model.
inDrive said it operates in full compliance with fare structures set by the LTFRB but admitted current economic conditions may affect drivers’ take-home income.
To address these concerns, the company said it would reduce platform commissions in select high-demand areas to as low as one percent, roll out targeted incentives nationwide, and expand its partnership with SeaOil to provide discounted fuel and vouchers for active drivers.
It added that it is coordinating with regulators to help eligible drivers access the government’s fuel subsidy program, while maintaining its standard 10 percent platform commission to keep fares affordable for passengers.
The company also said it will continue to shoulder the full cost of government-mandated discounts for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities.
inDrive said it remains in close coordination with the LTFRB and is committed to maintaining dialogue with drivers and industry stakeholders to support sustainable earnings while ensuring accessible transport services.