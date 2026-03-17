inDrive fortifies plans to back drivers amid trying times

Transport Network Company (TNC), inDrive maintains that it will continue to strengthen its initiatives that support its partner drivers following the requests of their drivers to increase fare and reexamine its lowest fare model.

“inDrive respects the concerns raised by some drivers regarding fares on the platform. We recognize that maintaining sustainable earnings is an important matter for drivers, especially at a time when many are facing rising fuel and operational costs,” the company’s statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.