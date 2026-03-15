Koreans shut down Gilas Women

Leeseul Kang led the Koreans with 25 points as they improved to a 3-1 record in Group A and secured a ticket to the World Cup in Berlin from 4 to 13 September.

South Korea waxed hot from the field with 50 percent shooting from the field and dished out 33 assists and 11 steals in the game.

Janine Pontejos was the only other Gilas Women player to reach double digits with 13 points.

The Philippines looks to end its campaign on a high note as it faces Colombia on Tuesday at 9 a.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.