Gilas Women fall to Germany in World Cup qualifiers

Skipper Afril Bernardino backstopped with 14 points, eight boards and two assists while Janine Pontejos chipped in 11 markers with two assists.

The Germans seized control from the jump, mounting a 35–25 lead in the opening quarter, establishing a dominant rhythm maintained for the rest of the match.

Gilas Women was outrebounded yet again, after tallying 26 boards in contrast to Germany’s 55.

Germany also had a great night by the paint after listing 52 points in it, while also flexing a 66.7 percent efficiency from inside the arc.

Emily Bessoir showed the way for world no. 12 Germany after a double-double performance of 25 points and 13 rebounds with two assists off the bench, while Frieda Bühner and Britta Daub provided 19 and 16 markers, respectively.

The Philippines took their first loss yesterday after the host country, France, handed them a 49-point drubbing, 115-66.

As Germany gets automatic qualification through their World Cup hosting alongside Afrobasket winner Nigeria, only the top two teams will be able to join the mentioned squads in moving forward.

Gilas Women will look to bounce back as they face Nigeria on 14 March, followed by South Korea on the next day, and Colombia on 17 March.