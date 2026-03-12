DSWD to release P5,000 fuel aid to drivers starting Tuesday next week

To facilitate the distribution, the DSWD will establish 39 payout sites across city districts in Metro Manila. The sites will open at 6 a.m. and operate in both morning and afternoon shifts.

Drivers are required to present their driver’s license and a photocopy for verification by social workers before receiving the subsidy.

Morata said the agency aims to complete the distribution in Metro Manila next week before expanding the assistance to other transport sectors, including public utility vehicle drivers, transport network vehicle service drivers, taxi operators and bus drivers.

“In the event that fuel prices go back to normal, we have to recognize that this beneficiary were affected during the time that prices were high,” he said.

“We have to ensure them that this targeted sectors at the moment are supposed to be included, so that’s why whether the war is over or not, we will make sure that everybody will be captured by this effort,” Morata added.