DSWD to release P5,000 fuel aid to drivers starting Tuesday next week

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said cash assistance for public transport drivers affected by rising fuel prices will be distributed directly to beneficiaries starting Tuesday next week.
Edwin Morata, program director of the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), assured the public that the subsidy would be properly distributed amid concerns on social media that the promised P5,000 fuel assistance might not reach intended recipients.
Morata said the first batch of payouts will be given to tricycle drivers in the National Capital Region as part of a pilot rollout before the program is expanded nationwide.
“What we looked at was who was easy to reach and who we could get a list quickly from, that’s why as for now we are prepared to hand out the payout to tricycle drivers next Tuesday,” he said.
Local government units across Metro Manila were tasked with preparing and validating the list of beneficiaries, which currently covers an estimated 139,000 tricycle drivers.
To facilitate the distribution, the DSWD will establish 39 payout sites across city districts in Metro Manila. The sites will open at 6 a.m. and operate in both morning and afternoon shifts.
Drivers are required to present their driver’s license and a photocopy for verification by social workers before receiving the subsidy.
Morata said the agency aims to complete the distribution in Metro Manila next week before expanding the assistance to other transport sectors, including public utility vehicle drivers, transport network vehicle service drivers, taxi operators and bus drivers.
“In the event that fuel prices go back to normal, we have to recognize that this beneficiary were affected during the time that prices were high,” he said.
“We have to ensure them that this targeted sectors at the moment are supposed to be included, so that’s why whether the war is over or not, we will make sure that everybody will be captured by this effort,” Morata added.