Dy shrugs off Puno criticism

He emphasized that lawmakers share a joint responsibility to ensure that government funds are used effectively to serve the Filipino people through programs and infrastructure.

Puno earlier aired concerns over what he described as a “lack of action” by the Speaker on issues involving the Department of Budget and Management’s release of project funds across districts.

The Antipolo 1st District representative said he had raised the matter with Dy but had yet to receive a response.

“He seems to be indifferent to the situation of the lawmakers now. I hope that is not the case, because we voted for him, he is our Speaker. You have heard us in the past — you have not heard anything but support from us,” Puno said.

He clarified that his criticism was not personal, citing his longstanding ties with the Dy family, but stemmed from what he sees as the Speaker’s inaction.

“I love the House Speaker… I am a close friend of the Dy family. But he is not doing what he is supposed to do,” he said.