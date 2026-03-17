Duterte camp says VP has ‘nothing to answer,’ alleges double standard in impeachment

The legal team of Sara Duterte on Tuesday insisted the vice president has “nothing to answer” in the impeachment complaints against her, arguing the allegations lack sufficient factual basis and pointing to what it called a “double standard” in the process.

“Wala naman po kasing sapat na ultimate facts… so that is why wala naman po dapat talaga sagutin ng ating VP,” Duterte’s lawyer, Michael Poa, said in a radio interview.