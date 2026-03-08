Makabayan bloc calls out Sara Duterte for ‘playing victim’ in impeachment row

The Makabayan bloc on Sunday criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for allegedly “playing the victim” as she faces impeachment complaints related to the alleged misuse of confidential funds.
The lawmakers issued the statement after Duterte described the House inquiry into her alleged misuse of confidential funds as a “conspiracy” and a “political weapon” being used against her.
According to the bloc, the vice president’s statements are “rehashed lines—an overplayed script meant to evade accountability by playing the victim.”
The Makabayan bloc in the 20th Congress includes ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co.
They stressed that confidential funds involve public money and that the public has the right to demand transparency when large amounts are requested and released under secrecy.
The lawmakers said labeling congressional oversight as a “fishing expedition” does not remove questions surrounding the spending and instead reinforces the need for scrutiny.
They also rejected Duterte’s claim that impeachment proceedings began before evidence emerged, saying concerns were raised over several red flags including the size of the funds, the speed of their release, their purpose, and the safeguards against misuse.
Among the allegations cited in the impeachment complaints is the purported misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds.
Tinio and his colleagues also disputed Duterte’s repeated reference to “unmodified opinions” from the Commission on Audit.
They said such opinions do not automatically mean that no wrongdoing occurred, particularly in spending categories that limit disclosure.
The bloc also accused the vice president of attacking critics in an attempt to deflect from the allegations.
They added that Duterte’s repeated red-tagging of critics reflects a pattern used by politicians under pressure.
The Makabayan bloc said the vice president should instead participate in the impeachment proceedings and address the allegations directly.
They noted that the House has a constitutional mandate to conduct oversight and ensure accountability, adding that no public official is exempt from the process.
The lawmakers also urged Duterte to attend the House Committee on Justice hearings and answer questions related to the impeachment complaints.
Recently, the House justice panel chaired by Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro declared two impeachment complaints against Duterte sufficient in both form and substance.
Duterte was given 10 calendar days to submit her response to the allegations contained in the impeachment complaints.