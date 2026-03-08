Makabayan bloc calls out Sara Duterte for ‘playing victim’ in impeachment row

Tinio and his colleagues also disputed Duterte’s repeated reference to “unmodified opinions” from the Commission on Audit.

They said such opinions do not automatically mean that no wrongdoing occurred, particularly in spending categories that limit disclosure.

The bloc also accused the vice president of attacking critics in an attempt to deflect from the allegations.

They added that Duterte’s repeated red-tagging of critics reflects a pattern used by politicians under pressure.

The Makabayan bloc said the vice president should instead participate in the impeachment proceedings and address the allegations directly.

They noted that the House has a constitutional mandate to conduct oversight and ensure accountability, adding that no public official is exempt from the process.

The lawmakers also urged Duterte to attend the House Committee on Justice hearings and answer questions related to the impeachment complaints.

Recently, the House justice panel chaired by Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro declared two impeachment complaints against Duterte sufficient in both form and substance.

Duterte was given 10 calendar days to submit her response to the allegations contained in the impeachment complaints.