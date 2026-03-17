DND: Philippines can’t escort ships in Hormuz

The Philippines does not have the capability to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Tuesday, dismissing calls for allied support in securing the key global shipping route.
“Wala tayong capability na mag-escort. Sa akin, moot eh. Moot and academic. Wala tayong capability mag-escort,” Teodoro said.
The remark came after US President Donald Trump urged allies to help secure the strait, which carries about a fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, following its closure amid tensions between Iran and the United States and Israel.
Teodoro said the Philippines’ priority is the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East, including seafarers and overseas workers.
“Ngunit lahat ng bagay na makatutulong, lalo na sa pagde-escalate, kasi ang nalalagay sa panganib ang Filipino seafarers natin at mga OFW natin,” he said on the sidelines of a medical and dental mission in Laoac, Pangasinan.
He added that the government is hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict to reduce risks to Filipinos abroad.
“We look to an early resolution of the crisis in the Middle East dahil unang-una, nalalagay sa panganib ang ating mga kababayan,” Teodoro said.
The defense chief also warned of possible economic impacts, particularly on agriculture, as rising global oil prices could drive up the cost of fertilizers and other inputs.
“Katulad ngayon, aakyat ang presyo ng fertilizer at iba pang gastusin nila,” he said.
Trump earlier said he expects allies such as Britain and France to participate in efforts to secure the strait, urging other nations to join quickly.
However, several countries, including Germany, Japan, Australia, and Spain, have distanced themselves from any military involvement.
European Union foreign ministers have also shown no appetite for expanding naval missions to the area.