DND: Philippines can’t escort ships in Hormuz

He added that the government is hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict to reduce risks to Filipinos abroad.

“We look to an early resolution of the crisis in the Middle East dahil unang-una, nalalagay sa panganib ang ating mga kababayan,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief also warned of possible economic impacts, particularly on agriculture, as rising global oil prices could drive up the cost of fertilizers and other inputs.

“Katulad ngayon, aakyat ang presyo ng fertilizer at iba pang gastusin nila,” he said.

Trump earlier said he expects allies such as Britain and France to participate in efforts to secure the strait, urging other nations to join quickly.

However, several countries, including Germany, Japan, Australia, and Spain, have distanced themselves from any military involvement.

European Union foreign ministers have also shown no appetite for expanding naval missions to the area.