U.S. envoy allays fears of Iran strike vs EDCA sites



Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez allayed fears on Wednesday of a potential Iran strike against the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the country, asserting that these American-shared military bases have “no bearing” in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This followed concerns that the Philippines risks being a potential target of missile attacks by Iran amid its retaliatory efforts against Israel and the US, whose joint airstrikes killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Romualdez, however, brushed off such a possibility as “far-fetched,” assuring that EDCA sites pose no threat to Iran. He argued that while these military facilities are shared with the US, the Philippines still retains jurisdiction over them and cannot be used by outside nations as a platform to attack Manila.

“While the United States [has] access to these bases, it is all for our defense. It has been very clear from the very beginning,” Romualdez said in a radio interview.

“All of our EDCA sites, all nine of them, are geared towards protecting the Philippines from any potential conflict, protecting our territorial integrity in connivance with our ally, the United States,” he added.

Over the weekend, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Erwin Tulfo expressed concern that the EDCA sites might be a potential hazard to the Philippines and could become the next target of Iran’s reprisal attacks following Iran’s retaliatory missiles at neighboring countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan, which host US military bases. Most of them were intercepted.

As a precautionary measure, Tulfo said he would discuss reviewing the agreement with the Senate leadership, though the Department of National Defense finds it unnecessary.

US troops have been granted expanded military access to the Philippines through EDCA under the administration of President Marcos Jr. Signed in 2014, EDCA is a pact between the Philippines and the US that aims to deepen their defense cooperation under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

EDCA sites are not US military bases, but allow American forces to use the facilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

As of 2026, there are nine EDCA sites in the Philippines. Those located at Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan, Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro, and Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu were established as early as 2016.

Four more sites were added under the current administration: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan; Camp Melchor de la Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac in Palawan.

Whose side is Phl?

Romualdez did not explicitly state that the Philippines is blindly siding with the US because of their longstanding alliance, though he hinted that Manila is more aligned with nations with which it shares interests. This includes upholding Manila’s maritime claims in the West Philippine Sea, which forms part of the South China Sea.

“In any kind of conflict, there would always be two sides. At this point in time, were on the side of not necessarily the United States but on the side of what we feel is the right side,” he stressed.

“This means to say, people in like-minded countries who believe that our territorial sovereignty is important and that the South China Sea is free and clear of foreign dominance,” the envoy continued.

On the contrary, Romualdez is certain that the Philippines could tap the US as a temporary supplier in case an oil crisis arises owing to the heightening conflict in the Middle East.

The prospect, he added, had already been discussed with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and economic managers as the Philippines braces for a global price shock.

“I think the United States will be open to that type of situation for us to be able to have access to some of its oil,” he concluded.

The Middle East is a major oil exporter, and the ongoing conflict there may disrupt production and shipping, which could lead to economic pressure.

Senators have already expressed support for granting President Marcos Jr. emergency powers to cut excise taxes on petroleum products, aimed at cushioning the potential inflationary impacts of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.