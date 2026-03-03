Teodoro: Fears of Philippines dragged into Mideast war ‘unfounded’

The Philippine defense secretary dismissed concerns that the Philippines could be dragged into the escalating conflict in the Middle East due to its alliance with the United States.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed that the Philippines’ bilateral and multilateral alliances are strictly for defensive and deterrent purposes.

“That is unfounded dahil hindi natin ma-ihahambing ang sitwasyon sa Middle East dito sa Pilipinas (because we cannot really compare the situation of the Middle East to our situation here in the Philippines),” Teodoro said in an interview following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s press conference.

He added that stronger alliances enhance the country’s defensive posture and should not be misconstrued as involvement in external conflicts.

“So, para ihambing ang sitwasyon sa Middle East dito sa Indo-Pacific, that’s based on a false premise,” Teodoro explained.

The defense secretary also said the DND is working with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and other agencies to support repatriation efforts.

President Marcos disclosed that 1,460 OFWs requested repatriation during a press conference earlier today.

A Filipina caregiver died from injuries after missiles hit Tel Aviv last Saturday, 28 February.