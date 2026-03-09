Marcoleta slams Lacson over Blue Ribbon delay, 'marines cash' probe

Lacson took over the investigation from Marcoleta, sparking tensions over key issues, particularly the handling of the probe.

“It has been seven months since the first Blue Ribbon hearing. For far too long, the public has been agitated, disgusted, and tormented by the thought that more than a trillion pesos have been openly looted from the National Treasury. Yet to this day, no one has been held accountable except for the ‘small fry,’” Marcoleta said.

He also questioned the credibility of the BRC’s partial report, which his office received on 11 February but lacked Lacson’s signature.

“Given these circumstances, the status of this Blue Ribbon partial report is unclear, and it could easily be disowned or disavowed at a later time. In light of this, Mr. President, guidance is respectfully sought on how such a document should be properly regarded by this body,” Marcoleta said.

Lacson, in turn, denied the allegations, citing email records to confirm he signed the report first.

“It follows that as chairman, I was the first to sign before routing the same, contrary to his claim that I did not,” Lacson told reporters. “I don’t know how he can lie through his teeth in his privilege speech.”

Lacson is expected to deliver a counter-speech on Tuesday to challenge what he called Marcoleta’s “sorely lacking research and proper fact-checking.”

Alleged resistance to probe

Marcoleta also criticized Lacson for allegedly resisting a hearing on claims that 18 former Marines delivered suitcases containing P805 billion in kickbacks to top government officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and congressional allies.

Lacson previously questioned the credibility of the Marines’ affidavit, arguing that the logistics and math did not add up given the enormous sums involved, and said further review was needed.

Marcoleta, however, said Lacson had prematurely dismissed the allegations without summoning the Marines to a hearing.

“Their statements were simply shrugged off without even being allowed to the ‘calculations and theories.’ If their statements are not credible, then it is all the more necessary to confront them in a formal hearing,” Marcoleta said.

Senator Imee Marcos also voiced concern last week, calling for a swift investigation into the P805-billion cash delivery allegations. She said skepticism should not justify dismissing the claims but rather necessitate thorough Senate scrutiny.

The affidavit alleged that the Marines delivered cash from 2022 to 2025 to senior officials, including Senators Erwin Tulfo and Mark Villar, former Speaker Martin Romualdez, presidential son and Ilocos Representative Sandro Marcos, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, and others. The alleged scheme was reportedly orchestrated by Elizaldy Co, the former chair of the House appropriations committee.