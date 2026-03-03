Imee to Ping: Why fear probe into ex-Marines’ kickback claims?

Opposition Sen. Imee Marcos on Tuesday pressed for a swift investigation into allegations of P805 billion in cash deliveries by 18 so-called former Marines, amid skepticism raised by Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Sen. Ping Lacson.

Marcos argued that doubts about the credibility of the affidavit should not justify dismissing the claims outright.

She said the seriousness of the allegations warrants an immediate Senate inquiry, especially as some senators, including Senate President Tito Sotto, were named as supposed recipients.

“The Senate should not allow the reputation of several of its members, including the Senate President himself, to be besmirched, if such is the case,” she said.

“Whether the allegations are proven true or exposed as false, truth can only emerge through investigation. The question therefore remains: why should there be any fear of an inquiry?” she continued.

Lacson, in a privilege speech Monday, questioned the believability of the affidavit, citing logistical and mathematical concerns.

He said that while every allegation of a crime deserves attention, it does not warrant blind acceptance.

“While every imputation of a crime warrants our attention, none deserves our blind deference. In the same manner that everyone has a right to be heard, it is not a license to mislead,” Lacson stressed.

He argued that transporting such a massive amount of cash would have required extensive coordination and time.

According to Lacson’s estimates, unloading, counting, repacking, loading and delivering the money would take five and a half years, or until mid-2028 if it began in 2023; or until mid-2027 if it started in the second half of 2022, when former lawmaker Elizaldy Co chaired the House committee on appropriations.

He also said that moving P500 million per day would require 1,610 deliveries to and from Co’s residence and would take 4.4 years to complete.

The 18 individuals claiming to be former members of the Philippine Marine Corps alleged they delivered suitcases filled with cash from 2022 to 2025 to top government officials, including President Marcos Jr., on Co’s orders.

Those named in the affidavit include Sotto, Sens. Erwin Tulfo and Mark Villar, former Speaker Martin Romualdez, Ilocos Rep. Sandro Marcos, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, and some members of the House opposition, including Rep. Leila de Lima, among others.

Lacson clarified that his privilege speech was not an outright rejection of including the allegations in Blue Ribbon hearings but stressed the need for verification.

Marcos, however, maintained that the Senate has a duty to examine the claims.

“Should the investigation ultimately reveal that the allegations are fabricated, then justice equally demands that those who maliciously dragged the names of others into controversy be held accountable,” she said.

The 18 alleged former Marines surfaced in a press conference on 24 February, represented by lawyer Levito Baligod, and presented photos they claimed showed cash deliveries.