Cabrera abandons right to reply, seeks to speed up House process

“Notably, respondent failed to specifically deny the material allegations of the complaint. The Answer does not squarely traverse the ultimate facts alleged and effectively amounts to a non-answer,” his manifestation read.

The lawyer also shot down the assertion of the Vice President that the cases filed against her lacked “ultimate facts,” noting that the defense misunderstood the rules of the proceedings in its current stage.

Cabrera said that his move was aimed at speeding up the process of the committee as he explained that a reply was not necessary given the nature of the reply.