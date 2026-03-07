Anne Curtis calls out misogyny after Suntay’s lewd remarks

Actress and television host Anne Curtis has spoken out strongly on social media following controversial comments made by Quezon City Representative Bong Suntay during a House Committee on Justice hearing on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The remarks, which many viewers described as inappropriate and misogynistic, quickly drew public criticism online. In response to the backlash, the House panel later ordered that Suntay’s comments be stricken from the official record.

Curtis took to Instagram to address the issue directly, delivering a firm message about accountability and respect for women, particularly from those holding positions of power.

“Mr. Suntay, I won’t spend much time on you. Not because what you did was small, but because this was never really about you. Since you used me as an example, let me use you as one too.”

In her statement, Curtis emphasized that the issue goes beyond a single comment, describing it as part of a broader cultural problem that continues to normalize disrespect toward women.

“You’ve become the poster boy of something much bigger: a culture that still thinks it’s acceptable to talk about women this way. Worse, one that tolerates it from our leaders.”

The actress also rejected the idea that offensive remarks can be excused as humor, stressing that such attitudes still perpetuate misogyny.

“As they say, misogyny dressed up as a joke is still misogyny.”

Curtis ended her message by reminding public officials that women are not objects of commentary but equal citizens whose voices and contributions matter.

“You hold a seat paid for by taxpayers. Women are taxpayers. I am a taxpayer. We are not props in your commentary.”

Her statement quickly gained traction online, with many supporters praising her for using her platform to call attention to respect, accountability, and the ongoing fight against misogyny in public discourse.