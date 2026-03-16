Timothée Chalamet loses Best Actor, ballet remains undefeated

While Timothée was busy worrying about the irrelevance of The Nutcracker, MBJ was leaning into the kind of “coiled intensity” that makes critics swoon. He didn’t need to trash the philharmonic to stay relevant. He just showed up and did the work.

Critics have long hailed Jordan for his ability to shoulder a movie’s emotional weight, bringing a soulful energy to the screen that made Sinners feel like a full-blooded star vehicle

In the end, MBJ proved that while some actors were busy debating the expiration date of the opera, others were busy being undeniably great.

Sorry, Timmy. Maybe if you’d spent less time coming for the ballerinas, the Academy wouldn’t have been so distracted by the man in the Delta.