Doja Cat steps in as opera and ballet spark online debate

“I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore,’” Chalamet said during the event.

He later added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

The comments sparked immediate discussion across social media, with artists, fans, and cultural advocates weighing in on the relevance of centuries-old art forms in today’s entertainment landscape.

Among those who responded was Doja Cat, who addressed the issue directly in a video shared on TikTok, where she highlighted the enduring legacy of both opera and ballet.

“By the way, opera is 400 years old and ballet is 500 years old. Some guy named Timothée Chalamet, great guy by the way, had the audacity to tell the cameras that nobody cares about that [opera and ballet]. I’m pretty sure that if you went to an opera house right now, it would be packed, and everyone would be silent while the performance is happening, because they have so much respect for it. […] It’s something very beautiful!”

Her remarks resonated with many viewers, particularly supporters of classical performing arts who see opera and ballet as cultural pillars that continue to influence music, theater, and film around the world.

The discussion quickly expanded beyond a single viral clip. Veteran songwriter Diane Warren joined the conversation on X, while actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared a video online criticizing Chalamet’s remarks.

Even film institutions entered the conversation. The National Board of Review posted a video celebrating cinema that incorporates opera and ballet, underscoring how the classical arts continue to inspire storytelling across mediums.

The debate also found its way into comedy, with the topic referenced in a recent segment of the long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live.

While opinions remain divided, the viral exchange has reignited interest in traditional performance forms—proving that opera and ballet, centuries after their creation, still have the power to spark conversation in the modern cultural arena.