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Chalamet turns heads in white suit at Oscars amid ballet debate

All eyes on Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars Red Carpet
All eyes on Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars Red CarpetThe Academy FB
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Actor Timothée Chalamet drew attention on the Oscars red carpet with a striking fashion choice as conversations continued online over his recent remarks about ballet and opera.

The Best Actor nominee arrived in an all-white suit designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, a minimalist ensemble that blended classic tailoring with a contemporary edge. Chalamet completed the look with dark sunglasses, giving the outfit a modern and cinematic touch.

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Walking the red carpet alone, the actor kept the focus on his appearance and his nomination during one of the most anticipated nights of the awards season.

His appearance came as discussions continued online regarding comments he previously made suggesting that ballet and opera struggle to maintain mainstream interest, remarks that sparked criticism from artists and supporters of classical arts.

All eyes on Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars Red Carpet
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Despite the debate, Chalamet’s calm red carpet presence quickly became one of the evening’s standout fashion moments, reinforcing his reputation for bold yet refined style choices during major events.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, Chalamet’s girlfriend, did not accompany him on the red carpet. Instead, she shared her Oscars-night look on social media ahead of the ceremony, revealing a red plunging gown designed by Schiaparelli.

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet look-alike

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