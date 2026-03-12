Full capacity: Akari stops Creamline’s winning ways

The towering winger smashed 18 kills with a kill and an ace while adding a game-high 17 excellent receptions for Akari, which snapped the Cool Smashers’ five-game romp.

Eli Soyud had 15 points, Grethcel Soltones added 14 points and 12 excellent receptions while setter Mars Alba outworked Creamline’s prized playmaker Jia Morad-de Guzman, 18-16, on excellent sets dished out for Creamline.

Akari’s sustained ascent in the standings put the Tina Salak-mentored squad on the right track for the easier route to the semifinals through the qualifying round reserved for the top four teams after the preliminaries.

“I’m very proud of these two (Lacsina and Alba), especially of course to the whole team, even if we struggled at the very start,” said Salak, whose squad started the season-ending tournament at the bottom with a 0-3 win-loss slate.

“There’s a reason why we’re now on a roll, on a winning streak. We inspire each other every day in training. And we don’t lose hope regardless of what happened in the start,” she added.