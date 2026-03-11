Creamline, Akari put streaks on line

The Cool Smashers have been on a roll after dropping their opening game and have climbed up to solo third spot.

A win by Creamline will not only allow the Sherwin Meneses-mentored squad to join PLDT (6-1) on top of the standings but will also assure both teams of spots in the top four for a chance to vie for the first two semifinals seats up for grabs in the qualifying round.

The Cool Smashers are brimming with confidence after getting a virtual payback over the Chameleons, composed of the core of the defunct Petro Gazz squad that dethroned them last year, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10, last Saturday.

Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Bernadeth Pons delivered the goods in the victory but it was Creamline’s defense that spelled the difference.

Despite the height disadvantage, the Cool Smashers compensated with their floor defense, tallying 51 digs and 32 excellent receptions.

Meneses looks to rely once again in his wards’ unquestionable commitment on defense to beat a much taller Chargers side led by 6-foot-2 winger Ivy Lacsina, Eli Soyud, Chenie Tagaod and towering middles Fifi Sharma and Ced Domingo.