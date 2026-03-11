Creamline, Akari put streaks on line

Games today:
(FilOil EcoOil Centre)
4 p.m. — Akari vs Creamline
6:30 p.m. — Nxled vs ZUS Coffee
Streaking Creamline shoots for a sixth straight win and a share of the lead in a showdown against surging Akari in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Opening serve is set at 4 p.m. followed by the 6:30 p.m. clash between skidding squads Nxled and ZUS Coffee.
The Cool Smashers have been on a roll after dropping their opening game and have climbed up to solo third spot.
A win by Creamline will not only allow the Sherwin Meneses-mentored squad to join PLDT (6-1) on top of the standings but will also assure both teams of spots in the top four for a chance to vie for the first two semifinals seats up for grabs in the qualifying round.
The Cool Smashers are brimming with confidence after getting a virtual payback over the Chameleons, composed of the core of the defunct Petro Gazz squad that dethroned them last year, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10, last Saturday.
Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Bernadeth Pons delivered the goods in the victory but it was Creamline’s defense that spelled the difference.
Despite the height disadvantage, the Cool Smashers compensated with their floor defense, tallying 51 digs and 32 excellent receptions.
Meneses looks to rely once again in his wards’ unquestionable commitment on defense to beat a much taller Chargers side led by 6-foot-2 winger Ivy Lacsina, Eli Soyud, Chenie Tagaod and towering middles Fifi Sharma and Ced Domingo.
“It’s simple since we’re not a tall team. So we really have to double time on defense, especially since we’re not that strong in blocking because we’re a small team,” Meneses said.
“We can see in our players that they are willing to defend even before they attack. So, it’s a good thing for us. An advantage for Creamline having players with that skill on defense.”
Akari, on the other hand, is on a three-game winning run after a 0-3 start.
The Chargers are very much in the running for the top four if they continue with their romp.
Akari defeated Capital1, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17, last Saturday.
“Again, total team effort. Not because we started bad, we’ll be that way all throughout. We’ve set a standard that we won’t allow ourselves to get into a difficult situation. We have one goal,” Charger coach Tina Salak said.
Meanwhile, Nxled is still looking for answers to halt a four-game skid after a 3-0 start.
The Chameleons are in a four-way tie with 3-4 slates along with Farm Fresh, Choco Mucho and Capital1.
The Thunderbelles are on a four-game losing slump. ZUS Coffee has dropped their last three matches via sweep for a 1-6 card.